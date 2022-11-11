Govt school to be shifted to dharmshala in Bhiwani village

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, November 10

The Government Primary School in Devsar village of Bhiwani district will be shifted to a dharmshala of the village due to the poor condition of the school building.

The village’s newly elected sarpanch, Sajya Devsaria, threatened to observe strike and demanded immediate intervention of the administration for repairing the dilapidated building of the school.

The sarpanch said after his ultimatum, the administration had sent a team of officials to the school today who assured to provide grant for the repair work of the school. “We will make alternative arrangements to shift the school to a dharmshala on a temporary basis until the building is repaired,” he said, adding that there was fear that any untoward incident might take place due to the dilapidated condition of the building.

The sarpanch said he had visited the school yesterday and found that the classes were being held under trees in the absence of safe rooms. The school authorities said the school building was declared condemned about five years ago.

Due to the fear of a mishap, parents were withdrawing their children from school every year as the strength of the students in the school has come down from 250 last year to just 80 this year.

Devasria said he had demanded that the Education Department should immediately start the repair work and threatened to start strike if the administration failed to take cognizance of the issue at the earliest.

The villagers said the building of the primary school had been in a dilapidated condition for many years. But the school staff had no option but to hold classes in the school as it had good strength of students from the village.

The school authorities said they avoided holding classes in the rooms and sat under the trees of the premises to avoid any mishap. “We have to announce a holiday on rainy days”, said a schoolteacher.

Move after sarpanch threatens strike