 Government schools in Ambala's rural areas face shortage of teachers : The Tribune India

Government schools in Ambala's rural areas face shortage of teachers

Teachers’ association claims rationalisation will deepen crisis

Government schools in Ambala's rural areas face shortage of teachers

The situation is better at government schools in urban areas across the district. File

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 27

Government Middle School, Batrohan village of Ambala, has only two teachers, against the sanctioned posts of six teachers.

There are 65 students in the middle school of the village and the shortage of teachers has been affecting the studies adversely as the key posts of key subjects such as mathematics and science are vacant.

Around 700 posts of PGT vacant

  • An official said there is a shortage of staff, especially in the rural areas. The govt wants to send teachers in schools on the basis of student strength
  • There are 1,850 sanctioned posts of PGTs in the district of which around 700 are vacant, while of 3,200 sanctioned posts of TGTs, nearly 1,100 posts are vacant

A parent said, “There is only a Hindi teacher left in the school to perform the duties of the teacher and that of the in-charge of the middle school. Since August, adjustment for a teacher on deputation from another school has been made but there should be regular teachers in the school. Students will face difficulties in subjects such as science and mathematics in board classes if their base is not strong.”

Only one teacher left in the school

There is only a Hindi teacher left in the school to perform the duties of the teacher and that of the in-charge of the middle school. Since August, adjustment for a teacher on deputation from another school has been made, but there should be regular teachers in the school. —A parent

Students’ Studies hit

Due to shortage of teachers, the studies of students is suffering and many have to move to private schools. —Om Prakash, Former panch, Batrohan village

Om Prakash, a former panch of the village, said: “Due to shortage of teachers, the studies of students is suffering and many have to move to private schools.”

Meanwhile, the situation seemed better in government schools in urban areas. The Government Senior Secondary School in Prem Nagar has 31 teachers for 1,100 students and now it has got five more teachers for subjects such as chemistry and biology.

An official said undoubtedly there is a shortage of staff, especially in the rural areas. The government wants to send teachers in the schools on the basis of student strength and workload in the schools.

As per the information, there are 1,850 sanctioned posts of PGTs in the district of which around 700 posts are lying vacant, while of 3,200 sanctioned posts of TGTs, nearly 1,100 posts are vacant.

Already facing a shortage of staff in government schools, the rationalisation of schools, teachers and the transfer drive have evoked strong opposition from the teachers’ associations.

Ramakant, district president of Haryana State Lecturer Association, said: “There is already a shortage of staff and now the posts of teachers are being ended in government schools and schools are being merged in the name of fewer students. There are 37 biology teachers who will be participating in the transfer drive, but there are only 24 posts left in the district. In case of chemistry, there are 53 teachers but only 34 posts are left. Even if there are two students, they should get subject specialist teacher to teach them.”

District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said, “The government has been working with an aim to provide teachers to every student and send teachers according to the workload. There were some technical glitches in the MIS portal due to which the number of posts were not shown accurately. The issue is being resolved at a higher level. The grievances of the teachers and the students are being resolved by the department.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road