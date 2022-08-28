Government schools in Ambala's rural areas face shortage of teachers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 27

Government Middle School, Batrohan village of Ambala, has only two teachers, against the sanctioned posts of six teachers.

There are 65 students in the middle school of the village and the shortage of teachers has been affecting the studies adversely as the key posts of key subjects such as mathematics and science are vacant.

Around 700 posts of PGT vacant An official said there is a shortage of staff, especially in the rural areas. The govt wants to send teachers in schools on the basis of student strength

There are 1,850 sanctioned posts of PGTs in the district of which around 700 are vacant, while of 3,200 sanctioned posts of TGTs, nearly 1,100 posts are vacant

A parent said, “There is only a Hindi teacher left in the school to perform the duties of the teacher and that of the in-charge of the middle school. Since August, adjustment for a teacher on deputation from another school has been made but there should be regular teachers in the school. Students will face difficulties in subjects such as science and mathematics in board classes if their base is not strong.”

Only one teacher left in the school There is only a Hindi teacher left in the school to perform the duties of the teacher and that of the in-charge of the middle school. Since August, adjustment for a teacher on deputation from another school has been made, but there should be regular teachers in the school. —A parent Students’ Studies hit Due to shortage of teachers, the studies of students is suffering and many have to move to private schools. —Om Prakash, Former panch, Batrohan village

Om Prakash, a former panch of the village, said: “Due to shortage of teachers, the studies of students is suffering and many have to move to private schools.”

Meanwhile, the situation seemed better in government schools in urban areas. The Government Senior Secondary School in Prem Nagar has 31 teachers for 1,100 students and now it has got five more teachers for subjects such as chemistry and biology.

An official said undoubtedly there is a shortage of staff, especially in the rural areas. The government wants to send teachers in the schools on the basis of student strength and workload in the schools.

As per the information, there are 1,850 sanctioned posts of PGTs in the district of which around 700 posts are lying vacant, while of 3,200 sanctioned posts of TGTs, nearly 1,100 posts are vacant.

Already facing a shortage of staff in government schools, the rationalisation of schools, teachers and the transfer drive have evoked strong opposition from the teachers’ associations.

Ramakant, district president of Haryana State Lecturer Association, said: “There is already a shortage of staff and now the posts of teachers are being ended in government schools and schools are being merged in the name of fewer students. There are 37 biology teachers who will be participating in the transfer drive, but there are only 24 posts left in the district. In case of chemistry, there are 53 teachers but only 34 posts are left. Even if there are two students, they should get subject specialist teacher to teach them.”

District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said, “The government has been working with an aim to provide teachers to every student and send teachers according to the workload. There were some technical glitches in the MIS portal due to which the number of posts were not shown accurately. The issue is being resolved at a higher level. The grievances of the teachers and the students are being resolved by the department.