icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Govt schools see dip in enrolment, teachers intensify efforts

Govt schools see dip in enrolment, teachers intensify efforts

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:54 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Government schools in the district are witnessing a dip in enrolment in the current academic session compared to last year. As per officials, around 1.05 lakh students have enrolled so far, against nearly 1.25 lakh during the last session.

Advertisement

The Education Department has launched a series of initiatives to ensure that the enrolment numbers cross last year’s figure. Sources in the department claimed that the situation was almost the same across the state, prompting higher authorities to raise the issue at a meeting in Chandigarh recently. District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers have been directed to focus on enrolment.

Advertisement

Teachers have been deployed to reach out to parents, highlighting the achievements of government schools and the facilities being offered. They are also motivating parents to enroll their wards, stressing the benefits of quality education at minimal cost, said Karnal DEO Rohtas Verma.

Advertisement

Officials remain optimistic that enrolment will pick up once the results of Class X are declared. Provisional admissions are already being given, and the authorities believe that within a month, the numbers will surpass last year’s tally. They also say that many parents are occupied with harvesting, which has delayed admission.

A teacher said government schools were providing free textbooks, uniforms and meals, and also focusing on development through sports and cultural activities. He expressed concern that under the Chirag Scheme and Right to Education Act, education was provided by private schools and the expenditure was borne by the government. “Under the Chirag Scheme, only government school students can take admission to private schools. Under such circumstances, how can teachers increase enrolment in government schools?” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts