Govt schools see dip in enrolment, teachers intensify efforts

Government schools in the district are witnessing a dip in enrolment in the current academic session compared to last year. As per officials, around 1.05 lakh students have enrolled so far, against nearly 1.25 lakh during the last session.

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The Education Department has launched a series of initiatives to ensure that the enrolment numbers cross last year’s figure. Sources in the department claimed that the situation was almost the same across the state, prompting higher authorities to raise the issue at a meeting in Chandigarh recently. District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers have been directed to focus on enrolment.

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Teachers have been deployed to reach out to parents, highlighting the achievements of government schools and the facilities being offered. They are also motivating parents to enroll their wards, stressing the benefits of quality education at minimal cost, said Karnal DEO Rohtas Verma.

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Officials remain optimistic that enrolment will pick up once the results of Class X are declared. Provisional admissions are already being given, and the authorities believe that within a month, the numbers will surpass last year’s tally. They also say that many parents are occupied with harvesting, which has delayed admission.

A teacher said government schools were providing free textbooks, uniforms and meals, and also focusing on development through sports and cultural activities. He expressed concern that under the Chirag Scheme and Right to Education Act, education was provided by private schools and the expenditure was borne by the government. “Under the Chirag Scheme, only government school students can take admission to private schools. Under such circumstances, how can teachers increase enrolment in government schools?” he said.