Govt services' delivery with public interface up in Haryana this year

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, September 27

The delivery of online services has improved considerably in Haryana over the past year in the departments with heavy public interface, while the districts have bettered their overall Antyodaya Saral score.

Pendency, disposal deciding factors

According to the latest score that has been uploaded, the Transport, Power and Labour Department have shown a “big jump”, while the performances of the Police and Health Department have also gone up.

While the Transport Department has made a leap from a score of 8.3 (June 2021) to 9.8 (September 2022), the Labour Department has shown significant improvement, with its score going up from 8.6 to 10. The scores to the departments are given on the basis of pendency of applications received and their disposal within notified timelines in the last six months.

Against two departments last year, 10 departments have a full score (10), all districts figure in the score bracket of 9.7 and 9.4 this year against a score ranging between 9.6 and 8 last year.

Gurugram has bettered its score from last year’s 9.1 to 9.7 this year.

With Gurugram making it to the top districts as far as performance goes, the Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Yadav, said, “The RTS has fixed timelines for the disposal of applications and we try to adhere to these through regular monitoring. The city magistrate reviews these on a weekly basis, while I personally review these every month with special focus on lifting the poorly performing departments.”