Govt sets target to end stubble burning, unveils multi-pronged anti-pollution strategy

The chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rajesh Verma, today chaired a high-level meeting to review Haryana’s progress in implementing environmental directives. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi presented a multi-pronged action plan to tackle air pollution across the state, especially in the NCR region.

Rastogi said the state is fully geared up to eliminate paddy stubble burning in the current year.

“The state has taken proactive steps involving both financial incentives and regulatory actions to address the issue in a holistic manner,” he said.

Haryana expects 85.5 lakh metric tonnes of straw from 41.37 lakh acres of paddy cultivation this year. To reduce stubble burning, it is offering assistance under three schemes: Rs 8,000 per acre under Mera Pani Meri Virasat, Rs 1,200 per acre under Crop Residue Management (CRM) and Rs 4,500 per acre for Direct Seeded Rice (DSR). Applications are being processed through the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.

The state is also mandating the use of paddy straw-based biomass pellets in brick kilns in non-NCR districts. Under Direction No. 92, biomass usage will begin with 20% by November 2025, rising to 50% by November 2028.

“This environmentally sustainable initiative has received the Chief Minister’s approval,” Rastogi said, adding that a Standard Operating Procedure will be issued within 15 days.

To fight dust pollution, each road-owning agency must develop one model stretch aligned with CAQM guidelines. A training programme involving CAQM, HSPCB and NGOs was recently held for capacity building.

Urban road redevelopment is being planned in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat, covering sidewalks, greening, paving, and construction and demolition waste management.

The meeting also reviewed Haryana’s progress on reducing vehicular emissions, including phasing out end-of-life vehicles, promoting electric vehicles and encouraging clean fuel adoption by e-commerce fleets.

“We are committed to shifting public transport fleets, including auto-rickshaws, to cleaner fuel-based vehicles in a phased manner,” said Rastogi.

Chairperson Rajesh Verma appreciated Haryana’s effort and said: “The state’s data-driven, time-bound and financially backed roadmap is commendable. There’s a need to scale up IEC activities to build public awareness,” he said.