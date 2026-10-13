Govt sets up cell to defend teachers’ transfer policy in High Court

The Haryana Government has adopted a new legal coordination mechanism to handle cases arising from the current online teachers’ transfer policy. With the Teacher Transfer Policy-2026 being challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Directorate of Education has constituted a monitoring cell to coordinate and defend court cases arising from the transfer drive.

According to a notification, the monitoring cell will collect records, prepare replies, and coordinate the submission of information and instructions required in cases related to the transfer exercise in both secondary and elementary education directorates.

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The move comes amid increasing judicial scrutiny of the transfer policy. An official, requesting anonymity, said the need for a monitoring mechanism was felt after the High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of the litigation. The court observed that despite opportunities and directions, the state had failed to furnish a satisfactory response to issues raised in the petitions.

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Taking exception to the manner in which the matter was being pursued, the court termed the respondents’ conduct unjustified and conveyed its displeasure over the submissions made on behalf of the state.

During the hearing, counsel for the government sought additional time to file a detailed reply. Allowing the request, the court directed the state to submit its response to the Registry at least a week before the next hearing scheduled for November 11.

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Pending further consideration, the transfer process has been kept in abeyance until the next date of hearing.