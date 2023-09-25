Govt spending Rs 5 cr a month on Net data for pupils: Haryana Education Minister

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 24

Addressing Jan Samvaad programmes at Dehra, Narayana and Karkauli villages in Samalkha today, School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the government was working for the development of every section of society without discrimination under the leadership of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

He said it was due to portal services that direct pension benefits were being provided to 98,000 people and around nine lakh complaints had been resolved in the past nine years through CM window.

The government had given five lakh tablets free of cost to students at government schools so that they did not lag behind in the digital age, he said. The government had spent around Rs 1,000 crore on it and was spending Rs 5 crore per month to ensure Internet data to students, he claimed.

The government was providing grants to all villages in proportion to the population of every village. After the implementation of the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, no one needed any recommendation for BPL card or old-age pension, he stated.

Suspension orders revoked

Panipat: Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar ordered the suspension of District Sports Officer (DSO) Santosh Dhiman and GM Roadways Kuldeep Jangra during a Jan Samvaad programme. However, he revoked the orders in the evening. He claimed that the DSO had apprised him of some family problem, after which the suspension orders were revoked. A written explanation would be sought from both officials why they were not present at the programme.

