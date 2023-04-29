Govt staff can work efficiently if they have 'proper family life'

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 28

In a significant order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that government employees, both men and women, will be able to discharge their duties efficiently and happily, if they have a proper family.

A Division Bench of the high court also made it clear that awarding certain marks in the online transfer policy to a category of women veterinary livestock development assistants, while excluding their male counterparts in the process was apparently discriminatory.

The assertion by the Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur came after the counsel for the State of Haryana contended that the policy envisaged special treatment to the women employees. This was done by giving points/marks to certain categories of female veterinary livestock development assistants.

“We are of the opinion that there may be no objection to the same, but the state cannot discriminate against male veterinary livestock development assistants. Pending further orders, the respondents are directed to give similar benefit to the male veterinary livestock development assistants,” the Bench asserted.

It was hearing a petition filed against the state and other respondents by Surender Singh and other petitioners through counsel Sanchit Punia. Elaborating, the Bench observed not awarding marks to the male veterinary livestock development assistants, whose spouses were employed in other government departments, boards, corporation under any state government or the government of India, appeared to be discriminatory.

The Bench also took note of Punia’s contention during the course of hearing that the award of five marks only to the women veterinary livestock development assistant, whose partners were working in any department, board, corporation under any state government of the government of India, while excluding their male counterparts, was arbitrary and violated Articles 16 (2) of the Constitution of India.