Govt supporting athletes by providing financial aid: CM

The 73rd All-India Police Volleyball Cluster Tournament concluded at Vachher stadium in Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired the closing ceremony and emphasised the importance of sports in the overall development of a person.

The tournament, which commenced on March 7, witnessed five days of intense competition among 35 teams comprising 1,088 players — 791 male and 297 female — alongside 65 technical officials. The tournament featured both volleyball and sepak takraw competitions in the men’s and women’s categories.

In volleyball, CRPF and Kerala teams emerged victorious in women and men categories respectively. In the volleyball women category competition, CRPF came first, followed by Kerala. Rajasthan finished at third place. In the men’s category, Kerala claimed the first position, CISF took the second place and Rajasthan finished third. The award for the best female player in volleyball was conferred upon Preeti from CRPF. Rahul from Kerala Police was named the best male player.

Advertisement

In the sepak takraw competition, the Manipur women’s team secured first place and the SSB team finished runners-up. In the men’s category, the SSB team clinched the top spot, followed by Manipur.

While addressing the gathering, the CM highlighted the role of police forces in maintaining internal security and law enforcement. He also highlighted the recent recognition of Haryana’s sporting excellence, mentioning that 11 talented athletes from the state were recently honoured by the President. He commended the Haryana Government’s initiatives in supporting athletes and promoting sports by providing financial assistance and incentives.