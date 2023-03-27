Govt suppressing voice of Oppn: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 26

Congress leader Deepender Hooda today said that the BJP had been misusing the government machinery to suppress the voice of the Opposition.

He was here today to invite party workers for the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme to be held in Yamunanagar on April 2. Addressing the party workers, Deepender said, “Inflation, unemployment, corruption and crime are on the rise in the state and the government has failed to provide relief to the people of Haryana.