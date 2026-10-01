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Home / Haryana / Govt to expand tax base, not raise rates, says Haryana CM Saini

Govt to expand tax base, not raise rates, says Haryana CM Saini

One-Time Settlement Scheme extended to resolve legacy tax disputes

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Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file photo
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Haryana will strengthen its own tax revenue system by expanding the tax base, improving compliance and plugging revenue leakages instead of raising tax rates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference on strengthening Haryana’s Own Tax Revenue System for Viksit Haryana 2047, organised by the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management, Saini said the state’s own tax revenue was currently below 7% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), despite its economic potential.

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The state has set a target of raising the share to 10% by 2030 and 15% by 2047. Saini said the targets would be pursued by improving the efficiency, coverage and productivity of the existing revenue system, widening the tax base, encouraging compliance and using modern technology to prevent leakages.

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“The focus is on expanding the base, not increasing the rate; increasing compliance, not the burden,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government aimed to enhance the state’s fiscal capacity without imposing an additional burden on compliant taxpayers.

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He also announced an extension of the deadline for the current year’s Haryana One-Time Settlement Scheme, 2026, introduced to resolve old and pending tax disputes. Taxpayers can now avail the scheme till November 30.

The scheme is aimed at settling legacy cases and reducing litigation. Around 1.15 lakh traders had benefited from the 2025 scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded a 29% increase in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection during the first five months of the current financial year. Collections rose to Rs 24,662 crore between April and August, against Rs 19,174 crore during the corresponding period last year.

In August alone, SGST collection grew 21%, compared with 13% growth recorded nationally, Saini said.

He said Haryana accounted for less than 4% of the country’s GST taxpayers but contributed around 7.7% of the total GST collection. The challenge now, he said, was to convert the growth into sustainable revenue capacity.

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