Govt to purchase every single grain, says Panwar

Haryana Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Wednesday visited the grain market in Kaithal and took stock of the paddy procurement arrangements. He interacted with farmers who had brought their produce to the grain market and sought details of the procurement process from officials.

Panwar made it clear that during the procurement season, farmers should not face any kind of difficulty and that every single grain of the farmers would be purchased at the prescribed Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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The minister also got the moisture content assessed with a moisture meter. Farmers shared their problems with the minister, stating that their crop was not being purchased at MSP; they were forced to move between 2-3 mandis; and were facing hardship. The minister then checked the moisture level of another heap of paddy with the moisture meter and directed the officials and agencies present on the spot to commence procurement. He instructed the three agencies to procure paddy equally.

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He said that Kaithal has 270 arhtiyas’ shops. Warehouses will procure paddy from No. 1 to 90 shops, the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department from No. 91 to 180, and Hafed from No. 181 to 270.