DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Govt to purchase every single grain, says Panwar

Govt to purchase every single grain, says Panwar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Krishan Lal Panwar checks moisture in grains at the Kaithal grain market on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Haryana Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Wednesday visited the grain market in Kaithal and took stock of the paddy procurement arrangements. He interacted with farmers who had brought their produce to the grain market and sought details of the procurement process from officials.

Panwar made it clear that during the procurement season, farmers should not face any kind of difficulty and that every single grain of the farmers would be purchased at the prescribed Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Advertisement

The minister also got the moisture content assessed with a moisture meter. Farmers shared their problems with the minister, stating that their crop was not being purchased at MSP; they were forced to move between 2-3 mandis; and were facing hardship. The minister then checked the moisture level of another heap of paddy with the moisture meter and directed the officials and agencies present on the spot to commence procurement. He instructed the three agencies to procure paddy equally.

Advertisement

He said that Kaithal has 270 arhtiyas’ shops. Warehouses will procure paddy from No. 1 to 90 shops, the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department from No. 91 to 180, and Hafed from No. 181 to 270.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts