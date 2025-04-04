DT
PT
Govt to repair 6,300 km of roads in next 6 months: Minister

Govt to repair 6,300 km of roads in next 6 months: Minister

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
Haryana Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa has announced an ambitious plan to repair 6,300 km of roads in the state over the next six months. The initiative is part of the department's strategy to improve road infrastructure, ensuring better and easier travel for the public.

Speaking to the media, Gangwa explained that the repair work will be carried out through special tenders under the Public Works Department (PWD). The action plan aims to significantly enhance the state’s road network, addressing long-standing issues and ensuring smoother transportation.

Additionally, a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee for the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) was held in Chandigarh. Chaired by Gangwa and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, the meeting focused on the procurement of key items such as bleaching powder and poly aluminum chloride. During the session, the committee approved two agendas worth a total of Rs 4.41 crore.

