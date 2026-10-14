Govt to study Swedish model, plans sister cities along KMP Expressway

Haryana plans to develop a network of “sister cities” along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, drawing on Sweden’s friendship-town model to bridge regional development gaps and ensure more balanced urban growth, sources said.

A team led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will visit Sweden this week to study the model. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel and officials of his department will also be part of the delegation.

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Under the proposed arrangement, developed cities such as Gurugram, with their strong technology base, financial resources and administrative expertise, will be paired with less-developed urban centres to help improve infrastructure, attract investment and strengthen civic services. Faridabad and neighbouring Nuh are among the areas that could benefit from such partnerships.

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The state government plans to introduce the concept on a pilot basis along the KMP Expressway, where it is planning four new cities. Gurugram is expected to play a key role in the development of these urban centres. If the pilot proves successful, the model could be extended to other parts of Haryana, sources said.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said Sweden’s experience had influenced the state’s approach.

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“The concept of sister cities has ensured uniform development across Sweden, and that is our vision,” he said. “We want all major cities of Haryana to stand at par with each other when it comes to infrastructure, investment, culture and tourism, and to help each other.”

In Sweden, the sister-city concept is known as “vänort”, or friendship town. It involves formal or informal partnerships between municipalities to foster long-term cultural, economic and administrative ties.

The concept gained momentum in Europe after the Second World War as a means of promoting peace, goodwill and mutual understanding. Sweden also became an early participant in Nordic cooperation, with the Swedish city of Uddevalla and Denmark’s Thisted entering into a partnership in 1939.

Such partnerships can include cultural exchanges through school programmes and youth sports, the sharing of governance practices and expertise in urban planning and sustainability, and cooperation in tourism, business and green technology. The Swedish city of Växjö, for instance, is known for its green initiatives.

Haryana’s proposed initiative comes amid uneven urban development across the state. While Gurugram has emerged as a major corporate and real estate hub, districts such as Nuh continue to face gaps in infrastructure and public services.

The proposed partnerships are intended to help less-developed cities benefit from the planning expertise, investment networks and civic management experience of more established urban centres. The approach could also help the new cities planned along the KMP Expressway avoid some of the infrastructure and civic challenges associated with Gurugram’s rapid expansion.

If successful, the pilot could provide Haryana with a framework for more balanced urbanisation, enabling established cities to support the growth of neighbouring centres rather than concentrating development and investment in a few urban hubs.