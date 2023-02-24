Govt to use PPP data to reach out to all age groups

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The state government is making optimum use of its data from the unique ID, Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), to reach out to the maximum people. After having identified the families with the lowest income, identifying beneficiaries for social security schemes, the government has used this data to break up the state’s population in different age groups and allot them to departments for the purpose of supporting them.

The CM said the government had taken a decision to assign responsibility of taking care of citizens to specific departments. The age group of up to six years has been assigned to the Department of Women and Child Development. This will ensure every child who is in need can be taken care of irrespective of whether he/she is presently attending an anganwadi centre. The age group of above six years and up to 18 years has been assigned to the School Education Department to ascertain that no child is out of school.

The age group of above 18 years and up to 25 years has been assigned to the Higher Education Department to ensure that every youth is either educated or skilled for jobs. The age group of above 25 years and up to 40 years has been assigned to the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department to ensure skilling, entrepreneurship and employment to youth in this age group.

Those in the 60 years and above age group will be taken care of by Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SC and BC and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department while those in the age group of 40 to 60 years will be taken care of by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.