Govt transfers Rs 200 cr to NHAI for road project

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 14

Farmers’ wait in Karnal district is likely to be over soon as the state government has transferred Rs 200 crore to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of the eastern bypass and the third phase of western bypass, a part of the outer ring road project.

The project It has two components—the Greenfield Eastern Bypass between Shamgarh and Bastara toll plaza and the third phase of the Greenfield Western Bypass between Bastara toll to Samalkha village, near Munak road

It has a total length of around 34.5 km and it is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana

The NHAI has acquired farmers’ land for the project. The authorities claimed the amount transferred by the state government would be further transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts.

“We have received Rs 200 crore from the state government and as per the policy, the amount will be disbursed to the farmers soon,” said a senior official of the NHAI.

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of this six-lane project on June 20 this year. After the start of the work, it has to be completed within two years, officials say.

“The project has been hanging fire for the several months due to various issues, including land acquisition and fund crunch. Now, the NHAI has started work on it,” said an official.

As per an official of the Revenue Department here, out of Rs 658.54

crore for land in 22 villages, farmers have received Rs 511.13 crore so far. The farmers have been waiting for the remaining amount for the past around six months.

The farmers are hopeful that they will get their dues soon. “My land has been acquired for the

project, but I have been waiting for the compensation. Now, I am hopeful, I will get the amount soon,” said a farmer, whose three acre land has been acquired for the project.

