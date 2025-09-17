Govt transfers Rs 1.06 lakh crore to citizens via DBT schemes

The Haryana Government has transferred over Rs 1.06 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts through its Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, ensuring welfare delivery that is transparent, timely and efficient.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi shared this milestone after chairing the 4th meeting of the Advisory Board on DBT here today.

“This achievement underscores the state’s commitment to curbing leakages and enhancing accountability,” he said, adding that 36.75 lakh potential ghost, fake or duplicate beneficiaries have been identified and removed from the system, resulting in tangible savings for the exchequer.

Rastogi issued directions to all departments, asking nodal officers to regularly update beneficiary data on the state DBT portal and ensure seamless integration of Aadhaar and PPP details for improved efficiency and accuracy.

He said the success of Haryana’s DBT model lies in its “relentless pursuit of efficiency and accountability within government systems.” Since 2014-15, DBT has yielded actual savings of Rs 1,182.22 crore and cumulative notional savings of Rs 10,187.13 crore by the end of the last fiscal year.

The meeting was informed that 26 departments have uploaded 156 DBT schemes on the state portal — 96 state schemes and 60 Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

In FY 2024-25 alone, the state transferred Rs 17,824.10 crore to 2.78 crore beneficiaries through 14.82 crore transactions, highlighting Haryana’s proactive approach in leveraging technology for effective governance.

Additional Chief Secretary (SEWA) G Anupama, Principal Secretary (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs) D Suresh, Commissioner & Secretary (Finance) Mohammed Shayin and other senior officers attended the meeting.