Haryana Govt trying to polarise society, alleges AAP

Rohtak, December 15
Launching a scathing attack on the Haryana Government, the state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the state leadership of trying to create caste-based division in society to attain political goals.
Bid to recreate 2016-like situation
Khattar, with the help of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, wants to recreate a 2016-like situation in the state when widespread arson and violence were witnessed amidst the Jat agitation for the grant of reservation. Loveleen Tuteja Lovely, AAP Leader
Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, AAP state spokesperson Loveleen Tuteja Lovely said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was organising caste-conventions in a bid to polarise the voters of different castes and win the next elections.
“Khattar, with the help of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, wants to recreate a 2016-like situation in the state when widespread arson and violence were witnessed amidst the Jat agitation for the grant of reservation,” said Lovely.
Pointing out that a BJP MP had played an instrumental role in dividing the people of Haryana in 2016, the AAP leader said this time, the state regime had assigned the same task to Rohtak Member of Parliament Arvind Sharma.
“The Chief Minister Khattar is not bothered about the plight of the unemployed youth, farmers or women and other victims of crime. He is more concerned about the Chief Minister’s seat,” he remarked.
He said the state needed leaders having a constructive approach and not those who wanted to rule by dividing the people on the basis of caste, religion and community.
The AAP leader pointed out that the recruitment of PGTs and TGTs had become controversial like other recruitment drives in the state.
“Medical students have been staging a protest for a long time, but the government has failed to resolve the issue,” he said, adding that more than 700 of the 1,700 seats of MBBS and BDS courses were still vacant in the state.
