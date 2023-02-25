 Govt will create young entrepreneurs: Dy CM : The Tribune India

Govt will create young entrepreneurs: Dy CM

Job opportunities will increase in aviation sector: Dushyant

Govt will create young entrepreneurs: Dy CM


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 24

The state government has taken an initiative to support young entrepreneurs to boost startups. To create young entrepreneurs, the state government has made a provision in the Budget and under the scheme, the government will provide assistance to the youth to convert new business ideas into reality.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said visionary ideas of the state youth for setting up startups require funding at every level. He said the government has made a provision of Rs 200 crore for Venture Capital Fund through the Budget, as the banking sector hesitates to provide funds and loans for new ventures.

The Deputy CM said any woman, SC applicant or youth who does not have any source of income but has a startup idea, will be able to take advantage of the scheme. He said under the scheme, the state government would cooperate as capital in its investment up to Rs 5 crore.

Chautala said skilled and employable youth would be made available to private companies. ITI institutes of the state will be upgraded by introducing new courses with a focus on education in harmony with the aviation sector. He said the aviation sector holds a great potential in the coming times.

He said a provision had been made in the Budget to buy 10 single-engine trainer aircraft and one multi-engine aircraft for pilot training. He said the government would also bear the cost of foreign language certification test of the youth belonging to families with annual income up to Rs 6 lakh. A total of 500 youth will be given drone training, which will promote the use of drones in the agriculture sector.

