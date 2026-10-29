Govt woos Gujarat industry with Global City project in Gurugram

Haryana has pitched Gurugram’s ambitious Global City project to Gujarat’s industrial community, positioning the 1,000-plus-acre township as a major investment destination and a future central business district (CBD) for North India, as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s two-day visit to the state focused on economic opportunities and stronger inter-state ties.

The Global City project forms the centrepiece of Haryana’s investment outreach in Gujarat. Developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), the township is envisioned as a “city within a city” based on live-work-play and walk-to-work principles, on the lines of Delhi’s Connaught Place and Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

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Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, said Gujarat had substantial investment potential, while Haryana offered opportunities for investors. “Global City is the city of the future and the key to our outreach programme in Gujarat,” he said.

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Spread across Sectors 36, 36B, 37, 37A and 37B along the Dwarka Expressway, the project is expected to attract investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore. Its proposed features include a floor area ratio of 3.0, green-rated infrastructure, more than 50,000 trees and connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport within 30 minutes.

HSIIDC is developing trunk infrastructure and auctioning plots to private developers. Companies, including DLF, M3M, Godrej Properties, Sobha and Signature Global, have shown interest. The first-phase infrastructure contract, worth about Rs 940 crore, covers nearly 570 acres. Around 80% of the work has been completed, with the remainder expected to be finished by December.

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Haryana is also showcasing incentives under its Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026, including capital subsidies and net State GST reimbursement. Officials say incentive disbursement will be completed within 45 days.

Beyond investment, Saini met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss coordination, exchange of experiences and cooperation in development. Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present.

Interacting with Haryanvis in Surat and Ahmedabad, Saini said the state was committed to protecting the interests of residents living outside Haryana. He announced a dedicated online portal to enable them to register grievances and track their resolution within a stipulated timeframe.

The government has also initiated steps to establish a Haryana Bhavan in Gujarat, modelled on the facility in Maharashtra. It is envisaged as a centre for cultural, social and administrative activities, strengthening people-to-people ties between the two states alongside their economic partnership.