Govt's biggest ethanol plant in Panipat village, Amit Shah to lay stone today

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 13

To improve the financial condition of the cooperative sugar mills in the state, the Haryana Government’s biggest ethanol plant will be set up in the Panipat cooperative sugar mill at Dahar village here with the capacity of 90 kilo litre per day (KLPD).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the ethanol plant project during his visit to Karnal on Tuesday.

The authorities have already begun a tender inviting process to set up the plant, which would be opened on March 15, said Navdeep Singh, Managing Director (MD) of the sugar mill.

He told The Tribune that the plant would be set up on two mechanisms and ethanol would be prepared in the plant with two types of raw material, including the molasses produced during the crushing season of sugarcane and by the grains ie broken rice, millets and others.

“The plant will produce 90,000 litres of ethanol per day and it would be set up in 15 acres. Its estimated cost is approximately Rs 150 crore,” the MD said. Two separate machines would be set up in the plant – one of 60 KLPD for the processing of molasses being produced by the sugar mill during the sugarcane crushing season and another of 30 KLPD to prepare ethanol from the grains.

The plant would be run for 300 days in a year, he said.

“The sugar mill produces 3.5 lakh quintal molasses in a crushing season. The ethanol plant would process around 2,000 quintal molasses in a day to produce 90 KLPD ethanol,” the MD said, adding that ethanol was blended with petrol to reduce dependence on crude oil imports. Several big companies are participating in the tender process and after the allotment of the tender, the plant would likely be set up within a year, he said.

As much as 37 lakh quintal sugarcane has been crushed by the mill so far against the target of total 67 lakh quintal during the current crushing season, he said. The crushing season would be continued till April 5 this year, he said.

