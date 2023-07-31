GPS, emergency buttons must for all buses in Haryana

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, July 30
Sparing a thought for passenger safety, the Haryana Government has made global positing system (GPS) and emergency buttons must for state buses even as it tries revamp the erratic public transport services with the addition of 265 bus routes across the state.
“No stage carriage bus shall be allowed to ply unless it is equipped with vehicle location tracking device and one or more emergency buttons as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. All bus permit holders shall, within a period of 30 days from the publication of final notification, shall get their vehicles fitted with vehicle location tracking device and emergency buttons,” Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary (Transport), said.
Meanwhile, the proposed scheme formulated by the state government seeks to provide more buses with a view to “providing adequate public transport services to passengers in all areas of the state”. Now, the State Transport Undertaking (Haryana Roadways) will also get state carriage permits on the new routes along with any person, society, firm or company in the state.
With the addition of 265 routes across the state, the Haryana Roadways will also be able to provide services on the these roads providing better connectivity to the people, besides breaking the monopoly of private operators on these routes.
Currently, the Haryana Roadways is providing exclusive stage carriage transport services on all routes and areas except certain intra-state routes, which are allotted to the private operators.
Affordable public transport
The government is committed to providing affordable and reliable public transport to the people. With the addition of 375 e-buses in the fleet, the public transport services are further set to be strengthened. — Mool Chand Sharma, transport minister
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...