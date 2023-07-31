GPS, emergency buttons must for all buses in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, July 30

Sparing a thought for passenger safety, the Haryana Government has made global positing system (GPS) and emergency buttons must for state buses even as it tries revamp the erratic public transport services with the addition of 265 bus routes across the state.

“No stage carriage bus shall be allowed to ply unless it is equipped with vehicle location tracking device and one or more emergency buttons as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. All bus permit holders shall, within a period of 30 days from the publication of final notification, shall get their vehicles fitted with vehicle location tracking device and emergency buttons,” Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary (Transport), said.

Meanwhile, the proposed scheme formulated by the state government seeks to provide more buses with a view to “providing adequate public transport services to passengers in all areas of the state”. Now, the State Transport Undertaking (Haryana Roadways) will also get state carriage permits on the new routes along with any person, society, firm or company in the state.

With the addition of 265 routes across the state, the Haryana Roadways will also be able to provide services on the these roads providing better connectivity to the people, besides breaking the monopoly of private operators on these routes.

Currently, the Haryana Roadways is providing exclusive stage carriage transport services on all routes and areas except certain intra-state routes, which are allotted to the private operators.