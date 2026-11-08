Gradual rise in farm fires in Kurukshetra worries Agriculture Department

Despite increased vigilance, a gradual rise in farm fires has left the Agriculture Department worried. Eight farm fires have been reported in the district so far this season, with nearly 6 per cent harvesting still pending and around 15 per cent of the crop residue yet to be managed. Of the eight confirmed cases, five were reported by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and three were reported by the ground staff. Last year, 11 cases of farm fires were reported in the district.

According to Agriculture Department officials, untimely rains led to a delay in harvesting, and in order to vacate their fields for wheat sowing, farmers have started setting the residue on fire. Meanwhile, the department has issued show-cause notices to 13 officials after farm fires were reported in their respective areas.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “A majority of the baler machines operators have already left for Punjab and farmers are not getting the machines in time to get the bales prepared. Finding no other way to manage stubble, the farmers have started setting crop residue on fire. The Agriculture Department must ensure that the farmers get the machines in time. We also request the farmers to approach the department and not to burn the residue as it was harmful for the environment and the soil.”

Kurukshetra Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Girish Nagpal said, “While over 94 per cent harvesting is complete, around 85 per cent of the residue has been managed. So far eight cases of farm fires have been reported this year. All three actions, including imposing an environmental compensation charge, making red entries in the record of offending farmers on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, and registration of FIRs have been initiated.”

Advertisement

The DDA said during the field visits, it had been observed that farmers wanted to vacate their fields at the earliest to get adequate time for wheat sowing.

“The untimely rain delayed harvesting and it led to a panic situation among the farmers. Adequate machines are available for in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue. Farmers are being requested to approach the department if they face any difficulty in getting the machines for stubble management. Burning stubble not only depletes soil fertility but also kills beneficial insects, which negatively impacts the yield of subsequent crops. Since the harvesting is about to be completed, the officials of the Agriculture Department, along with police personnel, are visiting the vulnerable areas to ensure that the remaining residue is managed properly,” he added.