Graduates, postgraduates in race for LUVAS Hisar sweeper post

In an indicator of the desperation for a government job, a single sweeper post at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, drew aspirants holding MPhil, MA, BCom and BEd degrees to appear for the written examination conducted here on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to information, as many as 343 candidates appeared for the written examination for this one sweeper post. LUVAS had advertised the post in 2023 as part of a recruitment drive for 95 non-teaching posts.

Advertisement

The university had fixed the minimum qualification for the post as Class VIII pass, and as many as 823 candidates applied. Owing to the large number of applicants, the university conducted the written examination nearly three years later. However, only 343 candidates appeared for the test.

Advertisement

The written examination comprised 95 questions carrying one mark each, covering Hindi, general knowledge and reasoning. Some candidates said the questions were tough for applicants appearing for the post of sweeper.

A candidate from Charkhi Dadri district, who is a graduate, said that the level of questions in the written examination was too high for the job. A youth from Hansi, who appeared for the test, said he holds an MPhil degree and is currently working as a teacher in a private school. He added that he aspired to secure a government job rather than continue working in the private sector.