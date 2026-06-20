DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Graduates, postgraduates in race for LUVAS Hisar sweeper post

Graduates, postgraduates in race for LUVAS Hisar sweeper post

Applicants with MPhil, MA, BCom and BEd degrees appear for written examination

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:08 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

In an indicator of the desperation for a government job, a single sweeper post at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, drew aspirants holding MPhil, MA, BCom and BEd degrees to appear for the written examination conducted here on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to information, as many as 343 candidates appeared for the written examination for this one sweeper post. LUVAS had advertised the post in 2023 as part of a recruitment drive for 95 non-teaching posts.

Advertisement

The university had fixed the minimum qualification for the post as Class VIII pass, and as many as 823 candidates applied. Owing to the large number of applicants, the university conducted the written examination nearly three years later. However, only 343 candidates appeared for the test.

Advertisement

The written examination comprised 95 questions carrying one mark each, covering Hindi, general knowledge and reasoning. Some candidates said the questions were tough for applicants appearing for the post of sweeper.

A candidate from Charkhi Dadri district, who is a graduate, said that the level of questions in the written examination was too high for the job. A youth from Hansi, who appeared for the test, said he holds an MPhil degree and is currently working as a teacher in a private school. He added that he aspired to secure a government job rather than continue working in the private sector.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts