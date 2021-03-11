Graft case: 2 former MC engineers suspended

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 10

DR Bhaskar and Raman Sharma, former Chief Engineer and a former Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) have been placed under suspension after being booked in a corruption case by the State Vigilance Bureau last month.

In an order issued by the office of the Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, on Tuesday, both officials were suspended with immediate effect. While their headquarters has been fixed as the Directorate of Urban Local bodies, Panchkula, they will be entitled subsistence allowance as per the rules, says the order issued today. While Bhaskar is posted at the headquarters, Sharma is posted in the Municipal Corporation, Hisar at present.

The Vigilance Bureau had booked a case and arrested a contractor of the Municipal Corporation in connection with an alleged scam of several crores in the civic body. It was claimed to be the first arrest regarding the allegation of irregularities that had surfaced in the payments done for the development works between 2017 and 2020. A vigilance probe had been ordered by the Haryana CM into the matter in July 2020.