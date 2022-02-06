Graft Case: Former SHO on remand for two more days in Kaithal

Kaithal, February 5
After failing to recover the bribe money from the former SHO of Cheeka police station, Jaiveer Sharma, during remand, the state Vigilance Bureau has sent him on a remand of two more days.
He was arrested on February 2 while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.
On Friday, the team searched the police station, including the bathroom and sewerage manhole, but money was not recovered.
Jaiveer was produced in court on Saturday again, from where he was sent on remand for two more days. —
