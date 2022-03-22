Graft case: Karnal tehsildar sent to judicial custody

Karnal, March 21
A team of the State Vigilance Bureau today produced tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora in a court, from where he was sent to judicial custody.
Arora was arrested in connection with the recovery amount from the DTP Vikram Kumar, who was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.
The Vigilance team claimed a recovery amount of Rs 5.68 lakh from the tehsildar during police remand. “We recovered Rs 5.68 lakh from the tehsildar which he had collected by misusing his post,” said inspector Sachin Kumar.
He further said the tehsildar had made crores from the registration and development of various colonies.
Meanwhile, sources claimed that several deed writers, registry clerks, property dealers and colonisers were under the scanner of the Vigilance officials. —
