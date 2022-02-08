Grain damage in 3 Haryana godowns

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 7

A large quantity of wheat stored in three godowns in Karnal has rotted. While one of the godowns at Indri belonged to HAFED, the other two at Jundla and Assandh are owned by the Food and Civil Supplies Department. The issue came to light during the dispatching of wheat to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) by the two agencies. It exposed negligence on the part of officials concerned, sources said.

A HAFED official said around 10 lakh bags of wheat were stored at the Indri godown. Notices had been issued to two inspectors, seeking explanation on the issue, he added.

HAFED District Manager Amit Kumar could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts. Managing Director (HAFED) A Sreenivas, however, said, “Whenever grains are stored in the open, bottom layer of bags generally gets damaged.” “I initiated an inquiry and a report has been received. Action will be taken against those found responsible for the loss. Good quality grains are delivered to the FCI in exact quantity and wherever the quantity is short, action is initiated,” he said. The Jundla godown reportedly had around 4,156MT wheat, while the quantity was around 620MT in case of the Assandh facility.

The exact loss is yet to be ascertained. District Food Supply Officer Ashok Rawat said, “I have constituted two teams to see the reasons behind the damage. Categorisation of grain has also started, after which we will be able to know how much wheat has gone rotten. We will charge the amount from those responsible.”

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “I have marked an inquiry to the ADC.”

All in Karnal dist; notice to 2 officials

Grain damage occurred at Indri, Jundla and Assandh godowns in Karnal district

The issue of grain damage came to light during the dispatching of wheat to the Food Corporation of India

Notices have been issued to two inspectors, seeking explanation on the issue

#hafed #Haryana