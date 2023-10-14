Grain market gate shut over non-procurement of paddy

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 13

Infuriated over the non-procurement of paddy, farmers closed the gate of the Nissing grain market and staged a dharna. They were demanding the government to increase the limit of procurement of PR varieties of millers from outside the Nissing area who have been assigned the mandi for procurement.

Virender Singh Cheema, a farmer from Dachar, said the district administration had fixed a quota of millers. Among them, there were some who were from outside the Nissing area and purchasing at the MSP, while some locals were purchasing below the MSP. The quota of the millers from outside Nissing had been completed and they cannot purchase further, so they had been demanding to raise their limit of purchase.

BDPO Gurmalak Singh tried to pacify them, but they were adamant about their demand. SDM Anubhav Mehta said their issue would be resolved soon.

