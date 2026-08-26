Gram Sabhas to lead transparent verification of welfare beneficiaries across Haryana

In a significant step towards improving the accuracy of beneficiary databases for welfare schemes, the Haryana Government has launched a grassroots verification exercise that places Gram Sabhas at the centre of identifying eligible beneficiaries in rural areas.

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The initiative was reviewed by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi during a high-level meeting to assess the rollout of the newly developed Gram Sabha Module for verification of rural families.

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The module aims to make the identification of beneficiaries more transparent, participatory and people-centric and ensure that government benefits reach genuinely deserving families based on verified ground-level information.

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Commissioner and Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID), J. Ganesan said the Gram Sabha Module would facilitate a comprehensive assessment of rural households by examining family structure, Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiary status, annual income, kachhi chhat (temporary roof) conditions and the occupation profiles of earning members.

The initiative has already yielded encouraging results, with 1,309 families verified through 166 Gram Sabhas across 13 of Haryana’s 23 districts.

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The verification drive follows the identification of around 1.66 lakh families requiring income verification. To improve transparency and public participation, pending cases were referred to Gram Sabhas for verification. The scope has since been expanded to cover all rural families reporting annual incomes below Rs 1.8 lakh, with village assemblies tasked with determining the appropriate income category.

Under the verification process, Gram Sabhas will first confirm family structures, followed by verification of AAY beneficiaries and households reporting annual incomes below Rs 1.8 lakh. The exercise will also include physical inspection of houses with kachhi chhat, supported by photographs featuring a family member. Occupation details of earning members will also be documented.

To ensure accountability and consistency, the government has established a multi-tier monitoring mechanism involving CEOs of Zila Parishads, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), gazetted officers, CRID officials and Gram Sachivs, with each assigned specific responsibilities.

A structured training programme has also been planned. DCRIM officials will undergo training through a videoconference on August 27 and subsequently serve as master trainers for district-level officials. ADCs will oversee the training cascade to ensure preparedness before field implementation begins.

The next phase of the exercise is expected to begin shortly. The Gram Sabha verification process is targeted for completion by September 28, while the first phase of the broader exercise is scheduled to conclude by October 2, 2026.

Officials said the initiative combines digital databases with physical verification and community scrutiny, creating a stronger mechanism to identify genuine beneficiaries, improve the reliability of welfare records and ensure that government assistance reaches the intended households.

Additional Secretary, CRID, Shashvat Sangwan, along with other senior officials, attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of Zila Parishads from across the state participated through videoconferencing.