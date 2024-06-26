Gram secy fined Rs 25K for not giving info

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 25

State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the gram secretary of Shahpur Begu for failing to provide information within the stipulated time. Additionally, the fine is to be recovered in two instalments from his salary. Surjeet Singh, district president of the farmers’ wing of the AAP, used the Right to Information Act to expose alleged large-scale corruption related to the maintenance, repair, and cleaning of ponds in Shahpur Begu village.

Complainant Surjeet Singh had requested information under the RTI Act from the then gram secretary, Bhoop Singh, on July 27, 2022. The gram secretary provided a response to this RTI request 10 months later on June 2, 2023. Bhoop Singh cited the 2022 panchayat elections as the reason for the delay in his response to the commission. The commission, however, said a 10-month delay was not justifiable and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Bhoop Singh.

Bhoop Singh is serving as Assistant State Public Information Officer (ASPIO)-cum-gram secretary in Rania block.

According to Surjeet Singh, he requested the gram secretary the location records of the ponds in Shahpur Begu, along with audited payment bills, vouchers, MB (measurement book), inspection and monitoring reports related to the expenses incurred on the maintenance and cleaning of the ponds from the financial year 2018-19 to the date of application.

Due to the large-scale corruption and the department’s failure to provide the requested information, Surjeet Singh filed a complaint with the commission.

Delay under RTI act

