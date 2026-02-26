Grandfather gets life term for sexual assault

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Amit Garg has sentenced Surajbhan of Fatehabad village to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 9-year-old granddaughter. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him.

Advertisement

The case dates back to 2024 when a woman from the village lodged a police complaint, accusing Surajbhan, her father-in-law, of repeatedly raping her daughter and threatening to kill her.

Advertisement