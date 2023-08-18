 Grandfather unable to come to terms with death of 3 girls : The Tribune India

Krishan (sitting on chair), grandfather of the three girls who died at Baland village in Rohtak. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 17

Sitting on a chair at the entrance of his house in Baland village, sexagenarian Krishan is unable to come to terms with the loss of his three minor granddaughters, whom he played with on the evening of August 15. Even as elderly villagers and relatives console him, he silently looks towards the street from where their bodies are to be brought home for the last rites. Except him, no family member is at home, as four of them, including two women, are still hospitalised and the remaining two members are attending to them.

Food samples taken, autopsy report awaited

  • The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, after recording the statement of one of the family members. They also took samples of flour and milk (consumed by the victims) from the house for testing
  • “Rajesh, a family member, in his statement said the deaths might have been due to food poisoning. Since he does not suspect foul play, the case has been registered under Section 174 The postmortem examination has been conducted and the autopsy report will reveal the cause of death,” said Deshraj, SHO

Talking about the tragedy that befell his family, Krishan laments that all 10 members of the family — his two sons, their wives, five children, and him — had, as usual, eaten a meal on Monday evening, but the children and their mothers started vomiting the next morning. “Their condition deteriorated drastically and they were rushed to a private hospital in Rohtak city, where one-and-a-half-year-old Khyati, Diya (7) and Lakshita (8) died during treatment, while their mothers Monika and Seema, and siblings Kanika (12) and Jatin (10) are admitted in the ICU,” he says, inconsolable.

They had consumed milk, chapati and “petha” before going to sleep. “Three other children, including Khyati, drank only milk, but they too fell ill. Khyati died, but nothing happened to me and my sons Rajesh and Rakesh. The cause of death will be ascertained after an autopsy report,” he says, adding that the tragedy had broken him and his family completely.

Prabhati, a village elder, while consoling Krishan, says that every villager was shocked. “Silence hangs heavy in the village ever since the villagers learnt about the death of the three children. A large number of villagers have gone to the hospital where the others are undergoing treatment,” he says.

#Rohtak

