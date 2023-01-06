Grandkids entitled to maintenance: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 5

In a significant judgment on the grant of maintenance under the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act to the minor grandchildren staying with their widow mother, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that they cannot be denied the benefit.

The judgment by Justice Anil Kshetarpal of the high court is significant as one of the arguments raised before the Bench during the course of the hearing was that a widow daughter-in-law was entitled to file a plea before the court concerned for the grant of maintenance.

But provision for paying the same to the minor grandchildren, under the provisions of the Act, was not there. Justice Kshetarpal, however, made it clear that the term “widow” was all inclusive and encompassed in its definition the minor grandchildren, keeping in view the beneficial aspect of the legislation.

The matter was brought to Justice Kshetarpal’s notice after an aggrieved grandfather filed a civil revision petition against a family court’s order directing him to pay Rs 2,000 each to his three grandchildren as maintenance “pendente lite” or during the pendency of the litigation.

Challenging the correctness of the impugned order, the petitioner-grandfather’s counsel argued before Justice Kshetarpal’s Bench that Section 19 of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, entitled the widow daughter-in-law to file an application before the court concerned. But there was no provision for directing the petitioner to pay the maintenance to his grandchildren.

Refusing to accept the argument, Justice Kshetarpal made it clear in his order that the 1956 Act was a “beneficial legislation”.

Assigning a broader meaning to the term widow in context of the Act, Justice Kshetarpal asserted: “The word would include the minor grandchildren, who were staying with their mother. Keeping in view the facts, no ground is made out to interfere with the impugned order. Hence, the present revision petition is dismissed,” Justice Kshetarpal ruled after hearing the contentions and going through the case record.