Grandkids entitled to maintenance: HC

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, January 5
In a significant judgment on the grant of maintenance under the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act to the minor grandchildren staying with their widow mother, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that they cannot be denied the benefit.
The judgment by Justice Anil Kshetarpal of the high court is significant as one of the arguments raised before the Bench during the course of the hearing was that a widow daughter-in-law was entitled to file a plea before the court concerned for the grant of maintenance.
1956 act A Beneficial legislation
The 1956 Act is a beneficial legislation enacted in order to take care of destitute daughter-in-law who, on account of unfortunate circumstances, becomes a widow. The word ‘widow’ will include minor grandkids, who are staying with their mother. —Justice Anil Kshetarpal, HC
But provision for paying the same to the minor grandchildren, under the provisions of the Act, was not there. Justice Kshetarpal, however, made it clear that the term “widow” was all inclusive and encompassed in its definition the minor grandchildren, keeping in view the beneficial aspect of the legislation.
The matter was brought to Justice Kshetarpal’s notice after an aggrieved grandfather filed a civil revision petition against a family court’s order directing him to pay Rs 2,000 each to his three grandchildren as maintenance “pendente lite” or during the pendency of the litigation.
Challenging the correctness of the impugned order, the petitioner-grandfather’s counsel argued before Justice Kshetarpal’s Bench that Section 19 of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, entitled the widow daughter-in-law to file an application before the court concerned. But there was no provision for directing the petitioner to pay the maintenance to his grandchildren.
Refusing to accept the argument, Justice Kshetarpal made it clear in his order that the 1956 Act was a “beneficial legislation”.
Assigning a broader meaning to the term widow in context of the Act, Justice Kshetarpal asserted: “The word would include the minor grandchildren, who were staying with their mother. Keeping in view the facts, no ground is made out to interfere with the impugned order. Hence, the present revision petition is dismissed,” Justice Kshetarpal ruled after hearing the contentions and going through the case record.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...