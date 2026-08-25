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Home / Haryana / Grant of 21-day furlough to Dera chief Ram Rahim draws criticism from Akal Takht, SGPC

Grant of 21-day furlough to Dera chief Ram Rahim draws criticism from Akal Takht, SGPC

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj said on the other hand, ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners), who have completed their sentences, are not being released from jails

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:02 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File photo
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Granting another furlough to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Tuesday drew sharp reaction from the Akal Takht Jathedar who said those jailed for heinous crimes like rape were released “frequently” as if they were on a “picnic”.

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Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj said on the other hand, ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners), who have completed their sentences, are not being released from jails.

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The Dera chief walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak on Tuesday on a 21-day furlough. It was the 17th time he has moved out of the prison since his conviction in August 2017.

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Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak.

This is his third release this year alone. He was granted a 30- and 40-day parole in May and January.

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Reacting to the grant of furlough to Ram Rahim Singh, Jathedar (head priest) Gargajj criticised the decision.

He said those who were jailed for heinous crimes like rape and are released “frequently” as if they are on a “picnic”, and on the other hand, ‘Bandi Singhs’ who have been in jail for over 30 years and who have completed their sentences, are denied parole.

Gargajj said Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, has not been granted parole yet to meet his ailing mother.

Several Sikh organisations have been demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ and parole for Hawara so he can meet his mother.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already met the governor, favouring a 10-day parole for Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother.

The term ‘Bandi Singhs’ refers to Sikh prisoners convicted for their involvement in militancy during the Punjab insurgency of the 1990s.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been laying siege along Sector 52-53 in Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023, as part of its campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners.

SGPC executive committee member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar called the grant of furlough to the Dera chief unfortunate.

“It is again proved today that there are two types of laws in the country. On one side, the entire community wants that Bandi Singhs, who have completed their sentences should be released. Also Jagtar Singh Hawara should be given parole. On the other hand, Ram Rahim Singh is released on parole/furlough for 17th times,” he said.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a huge following in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. In Haryana, the largest number of followers are from Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

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