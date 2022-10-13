GRAP does not go down well with industrialists

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 12

As Gurugram gears up for the implementation of the graded response action plan (GRAP) to combat winter pollution, representatives of over 7,000 city-based industries have sought exemption from restrictions imposed on the DGs by the Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM).

As part of GRAP, the running of diesel generators in the NCR districts will be restricted in order to deal with the poor air quality. Only generators retrofitted for using cleaner fuels will be allowed to operate for a maximum of two hours per day. Ironically however, not even 50 per cent of the industries have managed to swap their conventional generators with cleaner green option. The industrialists have cited the lack of availability, poor infrastructure and various other logistic reasons behind the same.

“Following the DG set ban is impossible for us. They either get us 24-hour power supply or relax rules for using generators as many units are still dependent on diesel generators for backup. In a majority of industrial sectors, we have no PNG lines or there are not many vendors. The government has also not certified manufacturers of retrofitted generators, which cost higher than the diesel ones. Industries are still recovering from the adversities of the Covid-19 pandemic and this expense will burden them further,” said JN Mangla, president, Gurgaon Industrial Association, said.

The industries claim that though the power supply has been consistent, plant operators cannot rely only on one source of power as critical machinery gets affected even if the grid fails for a few minutes. “We can’t even afford to shut down or halt industrial processes in the event of a power failure, so generators are vital. Majority of them don’t have retrofitted generators yet, so they can’’t follow GRAP,” added Mangla.

According to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), the restrictions on the use of diesel generators have been imposed by the CAQM. The board is a coordinating agency for implementing GRAP guidelines across the NCR districts in Haryana. The board has repeatedly asked industries to switch to cleaner fuels over the past several years, officials said.

