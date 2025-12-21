GRAP Stage-4 curbs invoked in Gurugram amid sharp dip in air quality

Amid a sharp deterioration in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR, prompting the Gurugram district administration to introduce staggered office timings and issue a work-from-home advisory.

In compliance with the CAQM directions, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar on Sunday ordered a temporary change in office timings for all public offices run under the state government and municipal bodies in Gurugram district. The revised schedule will remain in force for the duration of GRAP-IV.

“In compliance with the orders, it has been decided to implement the staggered office timings for public offices in district Gurugram under the state government and Municipal Corporations/Councils and Committees.

Office timings shall be effective in all public offices in district Gurugram under the state government and Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees during Stage-IV of GRAP,” the orders stated.

As per the directive, state government offices will function from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Manesar will operate from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, while the same timings will apply to offices under the Municipal Council, Sohna and Pataudi Mandi, and the Municipal Committee, Farrukhnagar.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the DC said, “This decision has been taken with the aim of controlling the level of air pollution and reducing traffic and congestion. As per the orders issued under the fourth phase of GRAP, the timings of public offices in Gurugram district have been temporarily changed. This arrangement will remain effective for the duration of GRAP-IV.”

In addition, the district administration has issued an advisory to private institutions to adopt work from home until further orders.

The Deputy Commissioner said the objective of the move was to curb vehicular movement during peak hours and ease congestion, thereby contributing to improved air quality. He appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration and strictly adhere to all guidelines issued under GRAP-IV to help reduce pollution levels.