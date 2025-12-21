DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / GRAP Stage-4 curbs invoked in Gurugram amid sharp dip in air quality

GRAP Stage-4 curbs invoked in Gurugram amid sharp dip in air quality

District administration issues work-from-home advisory, introduces new timings in offices

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:47 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
Advertisement

Amid a sharp deterioration in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR, prompting the Gurugram district administration to introduce staggered office timings and issue a work-from-home advisory.

Advertisement

In compliance with the CAQM directions, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar on Sunday ordered a temporary change in office timings for all public offices run under the state government and municipal bodies in Gurugram district. The revised schedule will remain in force for the duration of GRAP-IV.

Advertisement

“In compliance with the orders, it has been decided to implement the staggered office timings for public offices in district Gurugram under the state government and Municipal Corporations/Councils and Committees.

Advertisement

Office timings shall be effective in all public offices in district Gurugram under the state government and Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees during Stage-IV of GRAP,” the orders stated.

As per the directive, state government offices will function from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Manesar will operate from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, while the same timings will apply to offices under the Municipal Council, Sohna and Pataudi Mandi, and the Municipal Committee, Farrukhnagar.

Advertisement

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the DC said, “This decision has been taken with the aim of controlling the level of air pollution and reducing traffic and congestion. As per the orders issued under the fourth phase of GRAP, the timings of public offices in Gurugram district have been temporarily changed. This arrangement will remain effective for the duration of GRAP-IV.”

In addition, the district administration has issued an advisory to private institutions to adopt work from home until further orders.

The Deputy Commissioner said the objective of the move was to curb vehicular movement during peak hours and ease congestion, thereby contributing to improved air quality. He appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration and strictly adhere to all guidelines issued under GRAP-IV to help reduce pollution levels.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts