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Home / Haryana / GRAP Stage-I in Delhi-NCR: Sonepat police set up checkpoints to enforce CAQM directions

GRAP Stage-I in Delhi-NCR: Sonepat police set up checkpoints to enforce CAQM directions

Police set up a total of 12 special nakas along the Sonepat-Delhi border to check vehicles entering Delhi from November 1

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 09:56 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Mamta Singh, Commissioner of Police, said that vehicles would be allowed to enter Delhi only after thorough inspections to ensure compliance with the CAQM's directions. Tribune Photo
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Following the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR), and the winter action plan, Sonepat police swung into action on Saturday.

The police have set up a total of 12 special nakas along the Sonepat-Delhi border to check vehicles entering Delhi from November 1 and launched a special checking campaign.

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Mamta Singh, Commissioner of Police, said that vehicles would be allowed to enter Delhi only after thorough inspections to ensure compliance with the CAQM's directions.

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Sonakshi Singh, DCP Headquarters and Traffic, said that necessary directions had been issued to the concerned SHOs and traffic police officials to regulate vehicular movement at the Delhi borders and ensure strict compliance with the restrictions imposed under GRAP.

DCP Singh said that special nakas had been set up at the Singhu-Kundli Border flyover on NH-44, Safiabad border, Lampur border, Shivpuri Naka, Ferozepur Bangar-Auchandi border in Kharkhoda, Jhinjholi Toll Plaza on NH-344P, Saboli border, Singhu village road, KMP and KGP zero points, Jhinjholi village road, Jati Kalan-Bakhtawarpur village naka, and Nahri double canal bridge.

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Apart from these locations, nakabandi would also be carried out on all routes through which vehicles enter Delhi from Sonepat district.

During vehicle inspections, the police would ensure smooth traffic movement to prevent traffic jams. Valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates would be checked, while overage petrol and diesel vehicles would be closely monitored. Illegal transportation of firecrackers would also be checked.

The police have also implemented a route diversion plan for vehicles heading towards Delhi.

Due to maintenance work on the flyover over Drain No. 8 on the Panipat-Delhi carriageway of NH-44, vehicles are currently being diverted through the service road.

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