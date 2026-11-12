Grease, mud allegedly used to mask bus number plates; Haryana SIC seeks inquiry

The State Information Commission (SIC), Haryana, has recommended a fact-finding inquiry into allegations that registration number plates of buses, running under the kilometre scheme, were deliberately being obscured with grease or mud to hide identification.

The SIC has also directed the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) of the State Transport Department, in general, to ensure furnishing complete information sought under the RTI Act by the applicants.

The order came on an appeal filed by an applicant Surender Singh Ahlawat, who had sought details of registration numbers of such buses to highlight the alleged negligent manner in which such buses were being operated thereby potentially endangering the safety of passengers and the general public commuting on the road.

He had pointed out that the bus drivers drove rashly and resorted to applying grease or mud over the registration plates to prevent being identified making it difficult for the competent authorities to take appropriate action against the erring drivers.

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He argued that incomplete information was supplied and alleged that the practice of covering number plates was meant to prevent identification of vehicles involved in rash and negligent driving, endangering passengers and the public.

Hearing the matter, State Information Commissioner Ajay Kumar Sura, invoking Section 25(5) of the RTI Act, recommended that the Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Transport Department, has to arrange an inquiry through a competent authority or committee to examine the allegations regarding obscured number plates and related issues.

The inquiry should preferably be completed within two months of receipt of the order, with the outcome and action taken communicated to the appellant and the Commission.

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Sura observed that the SPIO had claimed that the information had been provided through multiple letters, but only one response was there on record. The Commission directed the SPIO to supply the complete disclosable information available on records and place the relevant documents before it.

Meanwhile, a copy of the order has been sent to the Additional Chief Secretary for compliance.