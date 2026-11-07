Green cracker plan fizzles out in Gurugram

The green cracker initiative has failed to take off in Gurugram this Diwali, with most licensed traders staying away from the two-day sale window opened by the district administration, even as the illegal sale of conventional firecrackers continued unabated across the city.

Illegal trade booms - Gurugram Police register 35 FIRs over illegal firecracker sale - Banned crackers easily available in Sohna, Pataudi and villages like Gadoli - Much of the illegal stock is sourced from Rajasthan at cheaper rates - Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has facilitated faster transportation - In a raid on Pataudi Road, 1.2 quintals of prohibited-category crackers seized and destroyed

Under an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh on November 3, cancelled trade licences were restored from November 4 to 6, exclusively for the sale of CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers. Sales were permitted only at designated locations to be finalised in consultation with the police.

The administration has allowed bursting of crackers only on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm. A complete ban will come into force again from November 9.

Traders, however, said the relaxation came too late, leaving them with little time to arrange stocks. Most did not have green crackers available, while procuring certified products at such short notice proved difficult. Several others felt there was little commercial incentive to enter the trade.

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With green crackers being both scarce and expensive, and conventional crackers continuing to be sold and burst openly across Gurugram, traders said there were few buyers and virtually no scope for profit.

A representative of the Firecracker Traders Association, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government needed to act well in advance if it wanted the green cracker initiative to succeed.

"If green crackers are to be allowed, such orders need to come at least a month earlier, so that preparations can be made and crackers can be sold. These are not readily available in NCR and are always in short supply. The government also has to curb the menace of illegal non-green cracker sale. Otherwise, this initiative will never take off," the representative said.

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Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal sellers. During a raid on Pataudi Road, SDM Hitender Kumar seized 1.2 quintals of prohibited-category firecrackers from vendors, the Deputy Commissioner's office said. The crackers, found being sold outside designated areas and not meeting green cracker standards, were destroyed by soaking them in water.

The Gurugram police have registered around 35 FIRs in connection with the illegal sale of firecrackers. Most cases have been reported from smaller pockets, including Sohna, Pataudi and villages such as Gadoli, where banned crackers remain easily accessible.

A significant portion of the illegal stock is reportedly being sourced from Rajasthan, where crackers are available in large quantities at considerably cheaper rates. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has further shortened the supply route, facilitating their transportation.