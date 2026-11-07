Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Green cracker plan fizzles out in Gurugram

Green cracker plan fizzles out in Gurugram

Late clearance, scarce stocks, high prices keep traders away

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:14 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials during a raid on a firecracker shop on Pataudi Road in Gurugram.
Advertisement

The green cracker initiative has failed to take off in Gurugram this Diwali, with most licensed traders staying away from the two-day sale window opened by the district administration, even as the illegal sale of conventional firecrackers continued unabated across the city.

Illegal trade booms

- Gurugram Police register 35 FIRs over illegal firecracker sale

- Banned crackers easily available in Sohna, Pataudi and villages like Gadoli

- Much of the illegal stock is sourced from Rajasthan at cheaper rates

- Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has facilitated faster transportation

- In a raid on Pataudi Road, 1.2 quintals of prohibited-category crackers seized and destroyed

Under an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh on November 3, cancelled trade licences were restored from November 4 to 6, exclusively for the sale of CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers. Sales were permitted only at designated locations to be finalised in consultation with the police.

The administration has allowed bursting of crackers only on November 7 and 8, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm. A complete ban will come into force again from November 9.

Traders, however, said the relaxation came too late, leaving them with little time to arrange stocks. Most did not have green crackers available, while procuring certified products at such short notice proved difficult. Several others felt there was little commercial incentive to enter the trade.

Advertisement

With green crackers being both scarce and expensive, and conventional crackers continuing to be sold and burst openly across Gurugram, traders said there were few buyers and virtually no scope for profit.

A representative of the Firecracker Traders Association, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government needed to act well in advance if it wanted the green cracker initiative to succeed.

"If green crackers are to be allowed, such orders need to come at least a month earlier, so that preparations can be made and crackers can be sold. These are not readily available in NCR and are always in short supply. The government also has to curb the menace of illegal non-green cracker sale. Otherwise, this initiative will never take off," the representative said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal sellers. During a raid on Pataudi Road, SDM Hitender Kumar seized 1.2 quintals of prohibited-category firecrackers from vendors, the Deputy Commissioner's office said. The crackers, found being sold outside designated areas and not meeting green cracker standards, were destroyed by soaking them in water.

The Gurugram police have registered around 35 FIRs in connection with the illegal sale of firecrackers. Most cases have been reported from smaller pockets, including Sohna, Pataudi and villages such as Gadoli, where banned crackers remain easily accessible.

A significant portion of the illegal stock is reportedly being sourced from Rajasthan, where crackers are available in large quantities at considerably cheaper rates. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has further shortened the supply route, facilitating their transportation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts