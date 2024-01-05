Green experts seek razing of illegal cafes on Leopard Trail

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 4

A day after a leopard entered a Gurugram village and attacked a minor, city environmentalists have demanded the restoration of the felines’ habitat in the Aravallis.

Citing the establishment of multiple cafes in the Leopard Trail of the Aravallis and the subsequent loss of their habitat, wildlife activists have urged the government to take action to ensure that the leopards’ habitat is restored. These activists state that the loss of their habitat is pulling them away from the area.

Popularly known as the Leopard Trail, the stretch between Gairatpur Bas and Sakatpur villages is known for its picturesque landscape and diverse flora and fauna. However, around 20 illegal cafes and restaurants have come up in the area.

As both the villages fall under the jurisdiction of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), no construction or commercial activity can be carried out without the possession of a Change of Land Use certificate.

People often visit the site for dining, illegal off-roading, and night safaris.

“These illegal structures have not been razed for almost two years. Though owners of these structures have been served notices, no action has been taken against them. The government needs to take immediate action and ensure that all such illegal activities are stopped and structures razed on priority,” said local environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra.

“The Aravallis is becoming a hub for activities such as off-roading, car and bike races, and illegal safaris, that are disturbing the wildlife there. We need to put an end to the problem at the earliest,” said wildlife activist Sunil Harsana.

District Town Planner (Enforcement) Manish Yadav said, “We have served notices to the owners of these illegal structures. The demolition was postponed owing to the implementation of GRAP, however, these structures will be pulled down soon.”

