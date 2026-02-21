DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Green is the new gold at this bhaat ceremony in Bhiwani

Green is the new gold at this bhaat ceremony in Bhiwani

104 tulsi saplings gifted & two Kadamb saplings planted

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A sapling being planted by the maternal family of the bride at a village in Bhiwani.
A traditional bhaat ceremony in Rasiwas village of Bhiwani district turned into an occasion to spread a message of environmental conservation. The ceremony saw the distribution of 104 tulsi saplings to guests by the Sheoran family, who performed the bhaat at the bride’s home.

The ceremony is a customary wedding ritual in which the bride or groom’s maternal family presents gifts to them and their family.

Dr Sunil Sheoran, a scientist with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said the initiative was aimed at promoting environmental protection, clean air and healthy living.

Additionally, two Kadamb (Neolamarckia cadamba) saplings were planted in the courtyards of the bride’s and an adjoining house to further reinforce the message of greenery and sustainability.

