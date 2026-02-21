Green is the new gold at this bhaat ceremony in Bhiwani

A traditional bhaat ceremony in Rasiwas village of Bhiwani district turned into an occasion to spread a message of environmental conservation. The ceremony saw the distribution of 104 tulsi saplings to guests by the Sheoran family, who performed the bhaat at the bride’s home.

The ceremony is a customary wedding ritual in which the bride or groom’s maternal family presents gifts to them and their family.

Dr Sunil Sheoran, a scientist with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said the initiative was aimed at promoting environmental protection, clean air and healthy living.

Additionally, two Kadamb (Neolamarckia cadamba) saplings were planted in the courtyards of the bride’s and an adjoining house to further reinforce the message of greenery and sustainability.