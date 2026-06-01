Grievances heard at Jan Kalyan Shivir

The central and the state governments have ensured equal development of all sections of society, Haryana State Council for Child Welfare vice-president Suman Saini said on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the Jan Kalyan Shivir organised in Ladwa, Saini said the government had successfully extended the benefits of various schemes to eligible individuals. “The intentions and resolve of both the central and Haryana governments are clear. The government is committed to ensuring that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits of government schemes,” she added.

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During the camp, the residents apprised her with the grievances related to various schemes besides the family ID and Aadhaar cards. She directed the officials concerned to resolve the issues at the earliest.

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The council vice-president inspected the stalls set up by various departments at the camp and inquired about the benefits being provided under different schemes. She called upon officials to ensure effective implementation of the schemes at the grassroots level, ensuring that benefits reach the eligible beneficiaries.

“The officials must ensure that people visiting the camp are properly informed about the schemes and registered according to their eligibility. No eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of government schemes,” she added.

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During her visit, Saini also interacted with Horticulture Development Officer Monica and reviewed the horticulture exhibits displayed at the stall. She inquired about the various horticultural activities, government schemes, and technologies being promoted for the benefit of farmers and rural communities.