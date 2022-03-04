Groom held for demanding SUV, Rs20 lakh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 3

A groom and his brother were arrested by the Karnal police for allegedly demanding an SUV and Rs 20 lakh in dowry. They were booked on the complaint of the father of the bride on January 24.

The marriage was to be solemnised on February 11, but before the marriage, as per the father, Variyam Singh, of Kulvehri village, the groom and his brother demanded dowry.

The accused groom was identified as Salinder of Sonepat, posted as a clerk in the power corporation.

Rakesh Kumar, investigation officer, said the police had arrested the groom Salinder and his brother Yashwant. The investigation was in progress, he added. —