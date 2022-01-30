Groom, six of family booked in dowry case

Karnal, January 29
The Kunjpura police have registered a case against seven members of a family, including the groom, for allegedly demanding an SUV and motorcycle few days before the wedding. The marriage was to be scheduled for February 11.
“We have registered a case against groom Salinder and six of his family members — Yashwant, Sudhir, Vinit, Surender, Shakuntala and Nirbhay — under various Sections of the dowry prohibition Act,” said Kuldeep Singh, SHO.
Variyam Singh, bride’s father and Kulvehri villager, said the marriage of his daughter was fixed with Salinder of Datauli village in Sonepat district. Salinder is a clerk in the Power Corporation and posted at Kharkhoda. At that time, they promised not to take any dowry, but now, they have demanded an SUV, motorcycle and furniture, he said. —
