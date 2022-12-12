Groom’s family booked for seeking dowry

Hisar, December 11
The Hansi police have registered a case of assault, criminal breach of trust and demanding dowry after a groom refused to tie the knot at the marriage function in a locality in Hansi town on Friday.
The police registered a case on the complaint of Vijay Kumar, father of the bride, who alleged that the family of the groom demanded a car or Rs 5 lakh just before the rituals.
On his refusal, family members of the groom got upset and resorted to vandalism. He alleged that they started throwing chairs which resulted in injuries to some persons including the bride. The police said they had registered a case under Sections 147, 149, 323, 406 of the IPC and relevant Sections of the Dowry Act against Maniram (father of groom), groom Ankit and some other persons.
