'Grossly' polluting units in Yamunanagar under lens

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 29

A joint team of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Haryana State Pollution Board (HSPCB) has started an inspection of industrial units falling under grossly polluting industries (GPI) in Yamunanagar district.

The purpose behind the inspection is to take strict action against the units polluting water and being run without installation of requisite pollution control devices and necessary approvals from the state.

The team will conduct inspections of 128 industrial units which fall in the GPI category in the district. A majority of the GPI units are situated in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The joint team, which started the inspection work on March 21, had covered 26 industrial units so far.

Sources said the inspection included water sampling of borewells installed on the premises of the GPIs and effluent sampling of effluent treatment plants. This was done to verify whether discharge standards laid down by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, New Delhi, had been achieved.

Besides, the team was also checking documents required to run such units, including certificate of consent to operate, authorisation certificate under hazardous waste rules, ETP adequacy reports, separate storage facility of hazardous waste and agreement with service provider for the safe disposal of such hazardous waste. According to information, the industrial units which discharged effluent directly or indirectly into a water course and generated hazardous waste fell under the GPI category, as per the definition of the CPCB.

“Also, an industry discharging pollution load of biological oxygen demand (BOD) 100 kg per day falls in the category of the GPI,” said a source.

As per a report of the HSPCB, there were 128 GPIs, including 114 metal units, existing and operating in the Yamunanagar district.

According to information, the effluent from a number of GPIs goes into a ditch drain through nullahs of the twin cities and the ditch drain discharges into the Yamuna, reaching Karnal district.

As per the available information, the team will submit its final report directly to the CPCB and thereafter, appropriate action will be initiated by the HSPCB against the non-complying units.

Ajay Singh Malik, Assistant Environment Engineer, HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said the inspections of the GPIs were being carried out by a joint team of the CPCB and the HSPCB. “With the help of the HSPCB, the CPCB is conducting a third-party inspection of the GPI units of metal industries in the Yamunanagar district allotted to Vasantdada Sugar Institute, a research institute at Pune (Maharashtra), for cross-verification of adequacy and efficiency of the ETP installed as pollution control devices by these units and the other certifications required to operate such units,” said Malik.

Indulging in water pollution