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Home / Haryana / Groundwater depletion prompts call for water-smart agriculture

Groundwater depletion prompts call for water-smart agriculture

IARI Director urges farmers to adopt micro-irrigation

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Seed and other agricultural items being distributed to farmers at the ICAR-IARI Regional Station in Karnal on Monday. Photo: Varun Gulati
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Considering declining water tables a major challenge for agriculture, the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director and Vice-Chancellor (New Delhi), Dr C Srinivasa Rao, urged farmers to practise water sensitive farming. He called upon farmers to adopt micro-irrigation practices.

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“The declining groundwater table in many states is a major concern, especially in areas where water-intensive crops such as paddy are cultivated due to assured Minimum Support Price (MSP), so farmers should adopt practices to save water,” said Dr Rao while interacting with The Tribune during a training-cum-seed distribution programme under PM-RKVY (SC component) project and Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) at the ICAR-IARI Regional Station, Karnal, on Monday.

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Dr Rao said that research was also being conducted on direct-seeded rice (DSR) technology to address the issue of weed management. A national-level discussion would be conducted to promote DSR in suitable states as a sustainable alternative to conventional paddy cultivation, he added.

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“The programme aims to create awareness among farmers about improved agricultural practices, quality seeds and climate-resilient technologies to enhance productivity and sustainability in farming,” said Dr Rao.

Addressing the challenges and progress in Indian agriculture over the past 70 years, he highlighted that food grain production in the country had increased significantly, reaching around 357.7 million tonnes. The production of fruits and vegetables is also of a similar magnitude, reflecting the growth in the agriculture sector due to quality seeds, improved varieties, better management practices and supportive state policies.

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He said that despite the achievements, agriculture faced several challenges. Crops such as soybean and cotton have been facing productivity and pest-related issues in many regions. Climate variability, including thunderstorms, cyclones and irregular monsoons, has also increased uncertainty in farming.

Scientists at the IARI have been working on developing high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties to address these challenges. Recently, as many as 109 climate resilient varieties with improved yield potential and nutritional value were released.

Farmers were distributed paddy PUSA 1509 variety’s seed along with vermin compost and other inputs, said Dr Shiv Kumar Yadav, Regional Head of the IARI-Karnal.

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