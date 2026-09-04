Groundwater extraction in Gurugram still nearly two times recharge rate

Gurugram continues to extract groundwater at nearly twice the rate at which it is naturally replenished, with extraction currently at 194.6% of the district’s net annual groundwater availability, according to a NITI Aayog report cited by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh at a meeting with civic officials on Wednesday.

Although the extraction rate has declined from a peak of 232% recorded in 2009, it remains substantially higher than both the Haryana average of 136.75% and the national average of 60.63%.

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The Central Ground Water Authority has classified Gurugram as a “dark zone” since 2008. Several blocks in Sohna, Pataudi and Farukhnagar have also been categorised as red zones because of groundwater over-exploitation.

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The district’s land-use pattern adds to the pressure on its groundwater resources. Agriculture accounts for 67.78% of the total geographical area of 1,25,400 hectares, or about 85,000 hectares. Built-up areas account for 18%, covering 22,567.13 hectares. Forest cover is only 1.90%, while wasteland accounts for 12.11%. Water bodies occupy a mere 0.16%, or 193.31 hectares.

The report attributes the water crisis partly to the degradation of Gurugram’s traditional drainage and groundwater recharge network. The Sabi river system feeding the Najafgarh basin, seasonal Aravalli streams, the now-engineered Badshahpur Drain and a network of ponds, johads and baolis once helped slow down runoff and facilitate groundwater recharge.

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The number of water bodies in Gurugram has declined sharply from more than 600 in the mid-1990s to little over 100 today.

The report recommends measures such as promoting sponge pavements and permeable surfaces, making rainwater harvesting mandatory through building bylaws, and restoring ponds and wetlands as flood-absorption zones.

Singh said the city’s worsening water and civic infrastructure problems needed urgent attention.

“Gurugram contributes 60% of the revenue, yet our problems are not being resolved. The water level has fallen threefold since 2004, and there is no need to develop five new cities near the KMP before Gurugram’s own problems are resolved. The Municipal Corporation’s annual budget needs to be increased, and responsibility must be fixed among officials. I am moving past my own past oversights and will now personally monitor the situation,” Singh said.