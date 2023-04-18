Group A posts eligible for nomination to IAS

Chandigarh April 17

The Haryana Government has declared its Group-A posts eligible for recommendation to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) as per the eligibility criteria of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Selection) Regulation, 1997.

An order to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. As per the 1997 regulation “the state government shall consider the case of a person not belonging to the state civil service, but serving in connection with the affairs of the state who is of outstanding merit and ability and holds a gazetted post in a substantive capacity. The officer should have completed not less than eight years of continuous service under the state government on the first day of January of the year in which his case is being considered in any post, which has been declared equivalent to the post of deputy collector in the state civil service and proposes the person for consideration of the committee. The number of persons proposed for the consideration of the committee shall not exceed five times the number of vacancies proposed to be filled during the year.”

The state government further declares: “ Group-A posts, which have been filled up by appointment promotion from the feeder posts recruited through the Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) and Allied Services and other services common/combined examination excluding state police service, state forests service, judicial services, all boards/corporations and other autonomous bodies which are not under the definition of government departments, equivalent to the post of deputy collector in the state civil service for the limited purpose as specified in regulation.”

The posts declared equivalent to deputy collector are deputy excise and taxation commissioner, joint excise and taxation commissioner, additional excise and taxation commissioner, deputy director, food and supplies, joint director, food and supplies, additional director, food and supplies, district revenue officers, principal of centre of cooperative management, Rohtak, deputy registrar of cooperative societies, joint registrar of cooperative societies, additional registrar of cooperative societies, chief auditor of cooperative societies, DDPO, principal state community development training centre, deputy director, panchayats, joint director, development additional director, panchayats, deputy transport controller (traffic), flying squad officer (traffic) general manager, state transport, assistant director , employment deputy director, employment joint director, employment and divisional employment officer, reads the order.